© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

The latest on the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 20, 2025 at 10:45 AM CDT

We get the latest on the criminal trial of media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs with Daniel Arkin, a national reporter with NBC News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom