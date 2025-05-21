© 2025
What would a bipartisan bill to exempt tips from taxes mean for workers and the wider economy?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:01 AM CDT

The Senate unexpectedly passed a bill that creates a tax deduction of up to $25,000 per year for some cash tips. The measure enjoys wide bipartisan approval, but how much would it really help blue-collar workers?

Host Scott Tong gets the latest on what the No Tax on Tips Act would mean for the economy with Roben Farzad, host of the “Full Disclosure” podcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom