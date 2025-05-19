Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir 'Feeding Ghosts' tells a story of China's Cultural Revolution

/ The cover of "Feeding Ghosts" alongside author Tessa Hulls. (Courtesy)

Find a book excerpt here.

We revisit Scott Tong’s conversation with author and illustrator Tessa Hulls from March 2024. Hulls’ graphic memoir “Feeding Ghosts” won this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Memoir or Autobiography.

It tells the story of how her journalist grandmother’s struggles with mental illness following China’s Cultural Revolution continued to reverberate through the generations.

