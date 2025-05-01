© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Mississippi River levels hit seasonal peak in New Orleans, Baton Rouge

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Matt Bloom
Published May 1, 2025 at 2:16 PM CDT
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a test opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway near LaPlace on Monday, April 21, 2025.
Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a test opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway near LaPlace on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Mississippi River reached its highest level of the spring season in Baton Rouge on Thursday, confirming forecasts of above-average flow rates but falling short of triggering a major emergency response from local officials.

Federal river gauges in the capital city recorded the river’s crest at just over 42.2 feet.

Although the National Weather Prediction Service classifies the swell as “major flooding,” it’s well below the height of the levee system designed to protect Southeast Louisiana from floodwaters.

New Orleans’ stretch of the river is expected to crest in the coming days as water moves downstream. But flows will stay below the level that would trigger the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway, a major flood prevention tool, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

“The operational trigger points for the Bonnet Carré Spillway are no longer in the forecast,” the Corps said.

For weeks, officials had prepared to potentially open the spillway due massive rainfall from northern states. High water levels caused at least one shipping boat collision, but no injuries were reported.

This year’s crest will likely be above average, but nowhere near record highs, said Jay Grymes, Louisiana’s state climatologist.

“This rise is something we see just about every year at this time of year,” Grymes said.

River levels are expected to slowly drop over the next week. In the meantime, the Army Corps will continue to monitor levees for seepage, sand boils and other problems.

“This is probably going to rank maybe amongst the top 20 highest crests for Baton Rouge, but nowhere near the record either with or without the levees,” Grymes said. “So there’s nothing really to be concerned about.”
Tags
Louisiana NewsMississippi Riverfloodingriver floodingflood protectionflood controlBaton RougeNew Orleans
Matt Bloom
Matt hails from the Midwest. Despite living in California and Colorado for the past 7 years, he still says “ope” when surprised. He earned his Bachelor’s of Arts in Journalism from Indiana University. He reports breaking news, human interest feature stories and deeply-reported enterprise pieces.
See stories by Matt Bloom