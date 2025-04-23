Jazz Fest 2025: What to know before you go

The 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will open Thursday, drawing thousands to the Fairgrounds for a celebration of music, food and art.

The eight-day, two-weekend event–running from Thursday through Sunday, April 27, and Thursday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4–will include headlining performances by Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs and Lil Wayne & The Roots.

The theme this year is "Viva Mexico,” a celebration of Mexican music and art. The Cultural Exchange Pavilion, presented by Expedia, will feature performances by Santana, Banda MS, Grammy-winner Lila Downs, and 19 bands from Mexico and the U.S.

If you're heading to the festival this year, here are a few things to know—from the music and food lineups, to parking, what you can bring and more.

Music schedule

The lineup includes headliners Lil Wayne, Pearl Jam, The Dave Matthews Band and Luke Combs. Major artists like Lenny Kravitz and Santana, and Louisiana natives Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty and Irma Thomas are also performing.

The festival released the set times late last month. The schedule is broken down into cubes to show the times and stages for each act. You can see cubes for each day on the festival’s website .

Food

There will be plenty of food and drink offerings at the festival, including a couple of brand new options. Vendors will be spread across multiple areas, including Congo Square and Heritage Square.The food will include everything from local seafood and Louisiana classics like po boys, gumbo to Jamaican and Gambian cuisine. You’ll be able to buy authentic Mexican food and mezcal cocktails from vendors near the Cultural Exchange Pavilion. There are also vegan options. A full list of vendors is available on the festival’s website.

Cashless event

The festival is cashless. Ticket, food, beverage, craft, and merchandise booths accept credit cards, debit cards and digital forms of payment such as ApplePay, etc. There will be two cash exchange booths for those who show up with cash. You can find information about the cash exchange process on the festival’s website.

Transportation

Planning your trip

To see a map of the festival’s layout, visit the Jazz Fest website. You can also check out Expedia’s Jazz Fest Travel Hub for travel tips, and more.

Festival entrances

You can access the grounds at any of the three public gates on Gentilly Boulevard., Trafalgar Street and Sauvage Street.

Parking

The festival only offers on-site parking to VIP passholders and patrons with disabilities. If you’ve pre-purchased a Big Chief, Grand Marshal, or Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP package, on-site parking is included. Passes for patrons with disabilities will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Horseman’s Gate, located on Gentilly Boulevard.

They’re $50 per day on Thursdays and Fridays, and $65 per day on Saturdays and Sundays. No cash is accepted.

Parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is restricted to residents with permits. Some nearby venues, like churches and schools, will sell passes to park in their lots.

Take the shuttle

The Jazz Fest Express offers daily round trips from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s air-conditioned and will drop you off and pick you up inside the gates.

The shuttle departs from four spots:

French Quarter (Steamboat Natchez Dock): 400 Toulouse Street at the River

Sheraton New Orleans Hotel: 500 Canal Street

South Market District: Hyatt Regency: 601 Loyola Avenue

City Park:Wisner Lot: 5700 Wisner Boulevard near Filmore Avenue

A single-day pass is $24 plus fees, and can be purchased on the festival’s website.

Public Transportation

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will adjust bus and streetcar schedules to accommodate festivalgoers. You can get unlimited rides with a Jazzy Pass. Passes cost $3 for one day or $8 for three days. You can buy a Jazzy Pass through the Le Pass app or at a retail location or the RTA office.

RTA’s website has more information about using public transportation during Jazz Fest.

Rideshares and taxis

To ease the flow of traffic, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will have designated pickup and drop-off locations during the festival. You can see a map of pickup and drop-off zones here.

Taxi stands will be located at:

Stallings Playground: Gentilly Boulevard across from the festival entrance.

Walter Wolfman Washington Memorial Park: Esplanade Avenue at Mystery Street

Bicycles

You can park your bicycle free of charge near the pedestrian gates near Gentilly Boulevard and Sauvage Street. Limited spaces are available. Bicyclists are advised not to lock their bikes on Fair Grounds or private fences.

What you can and can't bring

Expect bag checks at entry points and throughout the festival grounds. The festival said vehicles may be searched, and metal detectors will be in use at all times. The festival can turn away or remove anyone who doesn’t follow its policies.

Here’s a list of what you can and can’t bring to the festival: