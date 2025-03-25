© 2025
Learning Mandarin Chinese to dream big

By Emily Feng
Published March 25, 2025 at 3:17 AM CDT

The numbers of Americans learning Mandarin Chinese has declined dramatically, but one elementary school in Washington DC is seeing more demand for Chinese language education than ever.

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
