Hundreds arrested in Turkey protests
Hundreds of people were arrested during protests in Turkey overnight, as the main opposition party planned to nominate the imprisoned mayor of Istanbul as its presidential candidate.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Hundreds of people were arrested during protests in Turkey overnight, as the main opposition party planned to nominate the imprisoned mayor of Istanbul as its presidential candidate.
Copyright 2025 NPR