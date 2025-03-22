© 2025
Hundreds arrested in Turkey protests

Published March 22, 2025 at 4:52 PM CDT

Hundreds of people were arrested during protests in Turkey overnight, as the main opposition party planned to nominate the imprisoned mayor of Istanbul as its presidential candidate.

