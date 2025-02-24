© 2025
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published February 24, 2025 at 3:17 AM CST

French President Emmanuel Macron to meet President Trump in D.C., center-right opposition party wins in Germany's election, Greenpeace faces $300 million lawsuit after Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
