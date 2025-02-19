© 2025
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published February 19, 2025 at 3:09 AM CST

Measles cases are spiking in West Texas, how China is responding as the U.S. ends funding for pro-democracy groups, and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces charges over alleged coup plot.

