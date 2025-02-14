© 2025
Love and taxidermy: The story of Bud and Jackie Jones

By Savannah Winchester,
Kelly Moffitt-Hawasly
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:12 AM CST

In this Valentine's Day edition of StoryCorps, hear about Bud and Jackie Jones, career taxidermists who met in the 1950s and owned a taxidermy shop in Tallapoosa, Georgia.

Savannah Winchester
Kelly Moffitt-Hawasly