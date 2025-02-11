© 2025
Novelist Tom Robbins has died at 92

Published February 11, 2025 at 3:21 AM CST

Tom Robbins has died at 92. The acclaimed author dazzled readers with colorful characters and effusive language in novels such as "Jitterbug Perfume" and "Even Cowgirls Get The Blues."

