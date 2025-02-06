Here's who will perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday

This Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is fast approaching. Even for non-football fans, the entertainment is often worth tuning in for. Here's your guide to all the performances tied to the big game.

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl 59 halftime show with special guests, including fellow Grammy-winner SZA.

The two have collaborated on a number of songs, including "All the Stars," from the Black Panther soundtrack and "Luther" from Lamar's latest album, GNX. Both are possibilities for Sunday's setlist. Many fans also hope Lamar will perform the Grammy-winning song of the year , "Not Like Us."

Pre-game performances

Just before kick-off, musician and composer Jon Batiste will take the field to perform the National Anthem.

R&B artist Ledisi will precede Batiste with a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a poem written in 1900 by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson, which is often referred to as the Black National anthem .

Musician Troy Andrews, popularly known as Trombone Shorty, and Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will perform "America the Beautiful."

The Human Jukebox Marching Band from Southern University, a Louisiana-based HBCU, is set to play during the pregame show , the school's director of bands announced on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Festivities are already in swing leading up to the game. St. Augustine High School's Marching 100 ushered both teams into the Caesars Superdome on Monday night.

You can stream the performances – and the football game – live on Fox, and on a number of streamers, including NFL+, Fubo, Tubi, Sling and Hulu + Live TV. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the pre-game show will air throughout the afternoon.

Copyright 2025 NPR