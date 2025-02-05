What to know about Louisiana’s oyster recall. What’s safe to eat?

The Louisiana Department of Health is investigating a possible norovirus outbreak associated with oysters harvested in part of the state that have been recalled.

Health officials said at least 15 people reported illness after eating oysters at several New Orleans restaurants, but did not name the establishments.

Those who fell ill reported norovirus-like symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps. The illnesses were non-life-threatening, but two people were briefly hospitalized, the health department said in a press release.

Health officials closed oyster harvesting Area 3–east of Lake Borgne and north of Eloi Bay, including the Chandeleur Islands and surrounding marshes–and issued a recall, which affects all shucked, frozen and breaded oysters harvested from the area.

The department said the Louisiana Oyster Task Force and local harvesters were notified of the closure on Tuesday, and that it’s working with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to ensure no oysters are harvested from the area for at least 21 days.

Oysters from other parts of Louisiana are safe to eat, the department said.

Oysters are known as filter feeders, meaning they get their nutrients by moving through the water and trapping plankton and other organisms in their gills, and accumulating bacteria and other contaminants that can make you sick. Restaurants that serve oysters often include a consumer advisory on their menus to warn customers about the risk of foodborne illness.

According to the CDC, you can get norovirus by consuming contaminated food or liquids, touching contaminated objects or surfaces or having direct contact with someone with norovirus.

An infection typically starts 12 to 48 hours after exposure, causing symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramping, and sometimes a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. Most people feel better in a couple days, but you can still spread the virus two weeks after you recover.

The CDC has the following tips for reducing your chances of being infected:

Wash your hands well and often.

Cook shellfish thoroughly and wash fruits and vegetables.

Clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces.

Wash laundry in hot water.

Stay home when sick for 2 days (48 hours) after symptoms stop.