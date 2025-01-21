© 2025
Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, 4:15 p.m.: WRKF's transmitter will begin running at reduced power at midnight. This measure is intended to protect our transmitter in case of weather-related power fluctuations. FM and HD listening may be affected, but online listening will not be affected. We plan to return to full power Wednesday night. Thank you for your patience.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published January 21, 2025 at 3:06 AM CST

Trump begins his first full day in office, Trump kicks off a slew of immigration-related executive actions, and Trump pardons all defendants charged and convicted over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.