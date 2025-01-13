Morning news brief
Officials are investigating at least 24 possible deaths from the LA-area wildfires, an update on cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel, and NPR holds an exit interview with DHS Secretary Mayorkas.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Officials are investigating at least 24 possible deaths from the LA-area wildfires, an update on cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel, and NPR holds an exit interview with DHS Secretary Mayorkas.
Copyright 2025 NPR