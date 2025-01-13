© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 13, 2025 at 3:08 AM CST

Officials are investigating at least 24 possible deaths from the LA-area wildfires, an update on cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel, and NPR holds an exit interview with DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep