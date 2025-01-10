© 2025
A neighbors' bond that transcends age

By Halle Hewitt
Published January 10, 2025 at 3:17 AM CST

Two women, who differ in age by nearly 50 years, talk about their friendship. They were neighbors before they met, and when they finally did, they discovered a connection across the age gap.

