© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published January 7, 2025 at 3:18 AM CST

Canada's Trudeau says he will resign as party leader and prime minister, Biden administration transfers 11 detainees from Guantanamo Bay to Oman, Minneapolis and DOJ enter agreement to reform police.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.