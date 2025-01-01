© 2025
BREAKING NEWS: Death toll in Bourbon Street truck attack rises to 15

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 1, 2025 at 2:42 AM CST

Ukraine's capital begins the new year under a new wave of Russian drone attacks. At least half of Puerto Rico is starting the new year without power. Many people this month will embark on Dry January.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
