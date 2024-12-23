© 2024
Morning news brief

By Asma Khalid
Published December 23, 2024 at 3:23 AM CST

Biden commutes the sentences of 3,740 people on federal death row. NIH invests $300 million to research treatments for long COVID. Officials in Lebanon assess war's damage to cultural heritage sites.

