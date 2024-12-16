© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

These global stories were very, very, very popular in 2024

By Marc Silver
Published December 16, 2024 at 9:28 AM CST
Clockwise from upper left: Mahamat Djouma, 14, fled the war in Sudan without parents and with his 5-year-old twin brothers, whom he now cares for. Eddie Almance (left) and his sister Leila of Texas pose before heading to prom. Their grandmother says that for seven generations, the family members have forged close bonds. A magnification of the anterior of the larva of the pork tapeworm. This year, the press reported on a past deposition by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that he had been infected by a parasitic worm. He did not specify the type but worm researchers believe it could have been a pork tapeworm. Simon Aniah, a 24-year-old from Ghana, burns electrical cables to recover the copper wiring.
Clockwise from top left: Claire Harbage/NPR; Danielle Villasana for NPR; Muntaka Chasant for Fondation Carmignac; Garry DeLong/ Science Source
Clockwise from upper left: Mahamat Djouma, 14, fled the war in Sudan without parents and with his 5-year-old twin brothers, whom he now cares for. Eddie Almance (left) and his sister Leila of Texas pose before heading to prom. Their grandmother says that for seven generations, the family members have forged close bonds. A magnification of the anterior of the larva of the pork tapeworm. This year, the press reported on a past deposition by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that he had been infected by a parasitic worm. He did not specify the type but worm researchers believe it could have been a pork tapeworm. Simon Aniah, a 24-year-old from Ghana, burns electrical cables to recover the copper wiring.

What kinds of global topics get the attention of readers?

From our roundup of most viewed stories of 2024, Goats and Soda can state that our online audience is incredibly curious about diverse range of topics. The topics often touch on deep and sometimes painful emotions — but also can offer hope, like insights into building close bonds with brothers and sisters.

  • A little-known virus that's worrying the experts
  • How to get along better with your siblings
  • The Taliban's decision to stone adulterers — especially women
  • How to survive a 121-degree day
  • And ... even SARS-CoV-2 made the list as the pandemic entered its fourth year as we investigated the question: Why did my partner/kid/housemate get it and I didn't?

Without further ado, here's our top 11 list: the Goats and Soda stories with the most pageviews in 2024. If you missed them the first time around, it's never too late to catch up.

Mercy me: Photos show what humans have done to the planet in the Anthropocene age

It's a virus you may not have heard of. Here's why scientists are worried about it


Stunning photos of a vast e-waste dumping ground — and those who make a living off it

What it's like living through a 121 degree day

How do you get siblings to be nice to each other? These Latino families have an answer

Taliban affirms that stoning will be punishment for adulterers — especially women

RFK Jr. is not alone. More than a billion people have parasitic worms

Trapped in Rafah, U.S. medical volunteers say they can't save lives and can't evacuate

A new way to prevent HIV delivers dramatic results in trial

Coronavirus FAQ: My partner/roommate/kid got COVID. And I didn't. How come?

Remarkably resilient refugees: A teen on his own, a woman who was raped

Your Turn: Do you have questions about any of these stories? What was the inspiration? What was the most challenging part of reporting and writing them? Email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line "2024" and we'll answer your queries in an upcoming past.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Marc Silver