Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:00 AM CST

Concerns over what kind of Syria the new conservative Sunni Islamist leadership will build. Renewed hope for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. ABC pays to settle Trump's defamation lawsuit.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
