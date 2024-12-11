© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

The latest advance in understanding the gut-brain connection

By Jon Hamilton
Published December 11, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST

Brain cells are increasingly being found outside the brain, and now researchers have identified specific neurons in the abdomen that control some aspects of digestion.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton