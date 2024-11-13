© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published November 13, 2024 at 3:09 AM CST

Trump makes unconventional picks for top administration positions, a jury awards $42 million to three Iraqi men imprisoned in Abu Ghraib and world leaders are meeting to fight climate change at COP29.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.