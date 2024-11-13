Morning news brief
Trump makes unconventional picks for top administration positions, a jury awards $42 million to three Iraqi men imprisoned in Abu Ghraib and world leaders are meeting to fight climate change at COP29.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Trump makes unconventional picks for top administration positions, a jury awards $42 million to three Iraqi men imprisoned in Abu Ghraib and world leaders are meeting to fight climate change at COP29.
Copyright 2024 NPR