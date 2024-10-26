© 2024
The U.K.'s surfers against sewage

By Lauren Frayer
Published October 26, 2024 at 4:21 PM CDT

Privatized U.K. water utilities have failed to upgrade Victorian plumbing, and 75% of U.K. rivers now contain unsafe levels of raw sewage. A group of athlete-activists are lobbying for change.

