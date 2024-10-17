© 2024
10/16/24, 10:45 am: WRKF's FM broadcast is operating at low power, and our HD broadcast is off the air due to planned repairs. Online listening is unaffected. We expect these repairs to be complete by noon today. Thank you for your patience.

Morning news brief

A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published October 17, 2024 at 3:20 AM CDT

VP Harris makes her case to GOP voters on Fox News. Ex-President Trump courted Latino voters at a town hall hosted by Univision. Ukraine’s president speaks to EU leaders about his plan to end the war.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
