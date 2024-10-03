Morning news brief
Prosecutors reveal new details in the Trump election interference case. Hezbollah gives media tours of sites hit by Israeli strikes. A jury deliberates Tyre Nichols police brutality case in Memphis.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Prosecutors reveal new details in the Trump election interference case. Hezbollah gives media tours of sites hit by Israeli strikes. A jury deliberates Tyre Nichols police brutality case in Memphis.
Copyright 2024 NPR