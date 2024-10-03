Morning news brief

© 2024
By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:10 AM CDT

Prosecutors reveal new details in the Trump election interference case. Hezbollah gives media tours of sites hit by Israeli strikes. A jury deliberates Tyre Nichols police brutality case in Memphis.

