Gaza, the presidency, and the future of the uncommitted movement

Ten months into Israel’s war with Gaza, Vice President and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is highlighting the White House’s work towards a ceasefire deal.

But negotiations have stalled. The most recent talks in Cairo, sponsored by the U.S., ended without an agreement. And as tensions escalate on the border between Israel and Lebanon, the path forward seems even more unclear.

Organizers and uncommitted delegates at the Democratic National Convention protested for a ceasefire in Gaza, an arms embargo for Israel, and the party’s decision to deny the request of a pro-Palestinian speaker at the convention.

What does this moment mean for the Biden White House? And what do we know about what Middle East foreign policy would look like under a potential Harris presidency?

