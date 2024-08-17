Goodbye, brat summer
"Brat summer" ruled the internet with slime green memes and unexpected political endorsements. What online trends are taking shape for the fall? NPR's Adrian Ma talks to USA Today's Charles Trepany.
Copyright 2024 NPR
