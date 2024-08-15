© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

The latest on an Israel-Hamas ceasefire

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published August 15, 2024 at 8:33 AM CDT
This picture shows an aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City.
This picture shows an aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City.

The latest round of Israel and Hamas ceasefire talks take place today.

On Sunday, Hamas backed out. International mediators, including the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, have been working on this ceasefire deal for months. The success of the deal is still shaky. And concerns remain about the violence spreading more widely in the region after the assassination of former Hamas leaderIsmail Haniyeh in Iran. 

Now, U.S. intelligence suggests Iran and its proxies may attack Israel in the coming days

And still, violence persists in Gaza as hospitals and schools where civilians take refuge are targeted in Israeli airstrikes. The Gaza Health Ministry saysmore than40,000 peoplehave been killed since the war began.

We go to NPR’s Daniel Estrin in Tel Aviv for the latest.  

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Jorgelina Manna-Rea