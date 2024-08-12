© 2024
Mpox outbreak grows in Africa

By Gabrielle Emanuel
Published August 12, 2024 at 6:23 PM CDT

On Tuesday, it's expected that Africa CDC will announce that Mpox is a health emergency of "continental" concern. An outbreak in the DRC has spread to four countries that have never had Mpox.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Gabrielle Emanuel
