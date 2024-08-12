© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Mon 8/5: WRKF's FM/HD broadcasts have returned to full power following prior outages. Thank you for your patience.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:40 AM CDT

Israel issues more evacuation orders in Gaza after deadly airstrike. Russians prepare for counterattack after Ukraine’s surprise offensive. The Paris Olympics wrap up with a lavish closing ceremony.

Copyright 2024 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep