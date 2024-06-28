Morning news brief
Democrats and Republicans reflect on the presidential debate between President Biden and former President Trump. A new mandate in Oklahoma requires schools to teach from the Bible in every classroom.
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
