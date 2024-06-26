School choice vouchers are on the rise. Do they work?

The debate over school voucher programs in the U.S. was already heated, and then Jay-Z got involved. The celebrity has thrown his support behindan initiative in Pennsylvania that would give vouchers to kids in low-performing districts to use for private schooling.

School voucher programs vary from state to state, with about 30 currently participating in one form or another. Generally, they provide families with taxpayer dollars to use for private school tuition. While some school choice policies are designed for lower-income families or students with disabilities, more states are passing legislation to includeallfamilies.

Critics say these expanded programs benefit wealthier areas and hurt public schools, while proponents argue more choice will lead to more student success.We untangle the research to understand what’s working (and not working) for kids today.

