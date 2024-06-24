The 1A Record Club listens to Peso Pluma's 'Éxodo'

Regional Mexican music includes various sub-genres of music developed in regions of Mexico, from mariachi and corridos to banda and norteño.

Peso Pluma, a 25-year-old singer who performs corridos tumbados, became the face of the genre after rising to the top of the charts in 2023.

Last year, he was the fifth most streamed artist on Spotify and the most streamed artist on YouTube.

His new album, ‘Éxodo,’ was released Friday. The 1A Record Club takes a listen and explores the worldwide rise of regional Mexican music.

