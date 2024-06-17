1A Movie Club: "Tuesday"

Death is the greatest paradox of our lives. It’s something we all experience, yet it’s one of the hardest things to accept.

This tension is at the heart of the new movie “Tuesday,” from A24, which we’re talking about for this month’s movie club. In the film, Death is a literal bird who visits those about to pass away.

The film was released in theaters earlier this month. It stars actor and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lola Petticrew, and Arinze Kene.

We hear from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and the film’s director Daina O. Pusic about how the movie came to be and their biggest challenges working on it.

