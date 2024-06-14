What's next for uncommitted movement?
Uncommitted delegates are planning how to influence the Democratic National Convention in August after voters cast primary ballots to protest President Biden's handling of the war in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Uncommitted delegates are planning how to influence the Democratic National Convention in August after voters cast primary ballots to protest President Biden's handling of the war in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR