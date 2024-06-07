© 2024
Thurs 6/6 3pm: WRKF's HD/FM broadcasts are operating at reduced power due to tower maintenance. This may affect reception for listeners in outlying areas or with otherwise suboptimal receiving conditions. We have no estimate for restoration time. We apologize for the inconvenience. Online streaming remains unaffected.
Ongoing: We expect this maintenance to periodically impact operations during the upcoming week.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published June 7, 2024 at 3:37 AM CDT

Alex Jones agrees to liquidate his assets to pay Sandy Hook families. The new Washington Post publisher has tried to kill stories about him. There is more carbon dioxide than ever in the atmosphere.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
