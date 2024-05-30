© 2024
The scene in the courtroom when Trump's verdict was announced

By Andrea Bernstein
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:49 PM CDT

The once and would-be president is now a convicted felon. Former President Trump has been convicted of of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Andrea Bernstein
