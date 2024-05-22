The defense rests in Donald Trump's New York hush money case

And the defense rests. On Tuesday, the jury was sent home in Donald Trump’s New York hush money case. They are expected to be back in court on May 28 for closing arguments.

The former president is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a130-thousand dollarpayment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged sexual encounter. Trump has denied the allegations and having sex with Daniels.

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams joins us to discuss the latest.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5