He learned the art of jazz in New Orleans. Now, people cram into a Berlin basement to hear him play

Standing on the streets of Berlin, Zosch looks like any dive bar — from the outside.

Peeling paint. Walls sprayed with graffiti.

But enter its doors on a Wednesday night and walk down a tight, narrow staircase and you’ll hear a familiar sound.

New Orleans-style jazz warms every nook of the small, brick basement. The lights are low — and it's packed. People of every nationality sit shoulder to shoulder on wooden benches, watching a band of German men channel their inner Louis Armstrong.

Halle Parker / WWNO A packed house drinks beer and watches La Foote Creole play New Orleans-style jazz in the Berlin bar, Zosch, on Oct. 17, 2023. Half the band is in their 80s.

Over the past 20 years, La Foote Creole has played to a full house weekly at Zosch, led by musicians who are now in their 70s and 80s. Reimer Loesch, the band’s leader, said they were inspired by recordings of New Orleans musicians released after the Great Depression.

“We listened to this music, and got very excited about it,” he said in a thick accent, his eyes bright. “It's different to all other music — it's very emotional.”

Loesch said he was amazed by the genre’s use of improvisation and vibrato in particular.

His love for jazz brought the Frankfurt native to Berlin, where he joined his first band, the White Eagle Jazz Band, a nod to the famed Black Eagle Jazz Band of the 1920s.

Halle Parker / WWNO Band leader Reimer Loesch blows into his trumpet during a La Foote Creole performance on Oct. 17, 2023.

Then, in 1965, when Loesch was in his 30s, he and his band traveled to the source of their inspiration — the Crescent City. He spent the year in New Orleans, picking up gigs where he could, including at historic venues like Maison Bourbon and Preservation Hall.

But Loesch said he didn’t come to the city just to play; he came to learn. He took lessons from the unsung masters of jazz — poor, Black New Orleanians. Self-made musicians from the same background as the great Louis Armstrong, but who hadn’t risen to the same fame.

“They never left New Orleans like Louis Armstrong and all that. They stayed there, very poor. And they loved their music,” he said.

Halle Parker / WWNO Reimer Loesch (right) claps as a fellow band member plays the trombone during a set on Oct. 17, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

He said his teachers’ style of jazz had more emotion than white jazz musicians. To him, it sounded less stiff and more authentic.

“A little bit of music and then their feeling came out and they created original tones on their instruments,” Loesch said. “We copied all that.”

By 1973, Loesch had moved back to Germany. He hasn’t lived in New Orleans since, but he’s been back to visit several times.

Halle Parker / WWNO One of La Foote Creole’s band members blows into his trumpet during a solo on Oct. 17, 2023 in the basement of the Zosch bar in Berlin, Germany.

He said he still plays the same style he learned in New Orleans so many years ago and teaches the craft to new — and younger — members of La Foote Creole. In a way, he’s helping spread New Orleans jazz, across an ocean and more than 5,000 miles.

Loesch said that’s not why he does it, though.

“We know that people don't know anything about the music. They wonder what we're doing,” he said. “We have a chance to show people that this music has something different to it.”