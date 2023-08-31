Assessing the state of China's economy

The economic engine that rocketed China onto the world stage is sputtering. Exports are down. Youth unemployment hit a record high. And Thursday, there’s news that the country’s manufacturing sector shrank for the fifth straight month.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd looks at the state of the Chinese economy and what it means for the world with Lingling Wei, chief China correspondent for the Wall Street Journal.

