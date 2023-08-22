Entergy suspends all disconnections during Louisiana’s heat emergency

This story was originally published on the Louisiana Illuminator.

Entergy’s subsidiaries in Louisiana are suspending all disconnections for the duration of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ declared heat emergency through Sept. 9, the company announced Monday. No accounts will be disconnected for non-payment while the emergency remains in effect.

The subsidiaries and their regulators — the Public Service Commission for Entergy Louisiana, and the New Orleans City Council for Entergy New Orleans — will follow updates from the National Weather Service to determine if shutoffs need to be extended beyond Sept. 9. At a minimum, disconnections will continue to suspended during National Weather Service excessive heat advisories, according to Entergy.

The Public Service Commission learned last week Entergy Louisiana disconnected power for customers in the Monroe area for bill nonpayment when drier weather brought temperatures down from triple digits to the lower 90s. A company executive said state regulations allowed utilities to cut the power off, but they restored service after receiving complaints.

Entergy’s shutoff suspension comes as Louisiana and much of the South contend with record-breaking heat that has lasted for weeks. Edwards declared a statewide heat emergency Aug. 14, noting there were 16 heat-related deaths in Louisiana over June and July. The state of emergency gives Louisiana officials access to resources to respond to the heat, which is impacting water supplies and agriculture.

Forecasters are predicting the excessive heat to linger in Louisiana well into September.

Information on how to stay cool and protected from heat-related illness can be found here.

EntergyNew Orleans customers who are struggling to pay their bills can visit myentergy.com/s/programs or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.