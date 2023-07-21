© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Online Streaming: Firefox users upgrading to version 115 are experiencing issues hearing our live stream at wrkf.org within the browser. NPR is addressing the issue.
As an alternative, affected users may stream WRKF at npr.org or use an alternate browser, ex. Chrome, Safari, or Edge.

Tony Bennett, one of America's great crooners, dies at 96

By Sonari Glinton
Published July 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT

Bennett died Friday morning in New York City, according to a representative for the singer.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sonari Glinton
Sonari Glinton is a NPR Business Desk Correspondent based at our NPR West bureau. He covers the auto industry, consumer goods, and consumer behavior, as well as marketing and advertising for NPR and Planet Money.
See stories by Sonari Glinton