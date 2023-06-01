The News Roundup - International

This week a top Russian official said U.K. lawmakers are legitimate military targets after the British foreign secretary argued that Ukraine has the right to use military force within Russia’s borders.

A new law passed in Uganda would sentence a gay person to life in prison and maybe even the death penalty. The bill’s signing prompted criticism from human rights groups. President Joe Biden has indicated that the country may face sanctions if the law is not repealed.

And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won another four years in office after being pushed to a runoff election.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

