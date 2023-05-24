© 2023
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar on bipartisan immigration bill

Published May 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Two congresswomen introduced a bipartisan bill to reform the country’s immigration system. It includes funding for more border security and creates a pathway to citizenship for some migrants in the country without documentation.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican from South Florida, and Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from Texas, are co-sponsoring the bill, which they call the Dignity Act. It comes the same month that Title 42 ended and after decades of failed attempts to reform the immigration system.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Rep. Salazar.

