What Biden administration is sending more troops to the border signifies

Published May 3, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

Immigration watchers say it’s a substantial move for the Biden administration to send an additional 1,500 troops to the Southern border. This is all prep work ahead of the end of Title 42, the pandemic-era public health policy that restricts asylum-seekers from entering the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with El Paso Times border reporter Lauren Villagran.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.