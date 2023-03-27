© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
3/27: WRKF is experiencing an outage of its HD radio channels. We are working to resolve the issue. WRKF's online streams are unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.

New North Carolina city park to honor legacy of formerly enslaved man who forged a path to freedom

Published March 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT

Peter Oliver was born into enslavement in the 1700s. He asked the Moravians, a Protestant denomination, to buy him and he went on to live as a spiritual equal and eventually purchase his freedom.

His descendants are part of a group honoring his life and legacy with a new urban park called Peter Oliver Pavilion Gallery.

David Ford of WFDD reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.