Xi and Putin to meet in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s a three-day visit that both countries have described as a time to deepen their “no-limits friendship.”

The visit comes more than a year into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance in Moscow.

