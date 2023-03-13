© 2023
3 years into COVID, remote work is here to stay

Published March 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT
A woman types on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. (Jenny Kane/AP)
It’s been three years since the start of the pandemic, and while almost all places have fully opened back up, many offices remain hybrid or remote. Working from home is now deeply part of workplace culture, but its flexibility also presents downsides.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to look at how the pandemic has permanently altered workplace culture.

