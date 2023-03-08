© 2023
Rogê's samba-funk fusion brings Rio to LA

By Megan Lim,
Ashley BrownAri Shapiro
Published March 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST

Brazilian samba musician Rogê already conquered Rio de Janeiro. Now, he's here to give the U.S. a taste of Brazil with his new album Curyman.

Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
